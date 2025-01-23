Merit Financial Group LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.