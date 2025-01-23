Merit Financial Group LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

