Merit Financial Group LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 179.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Pentair by 4,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $104.69 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $70.59 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

