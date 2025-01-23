Merit Financial Group LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 251.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,463,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $111.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $124.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

