Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $578,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 31,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Workday by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $15,692,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,188,040. This trade represents a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $253.48 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.72 and a 200 day moving average of $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

