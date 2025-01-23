Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $586,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magnite by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,128,000 after buying an additional 3,659,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,545 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $23,917,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 59.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,559,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 578,678 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,488,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 73,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,730. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,557.50. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,097 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

