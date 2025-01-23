Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $624,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth about $3,292,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $971,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $45,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,675.68. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,578 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %

INCY opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.