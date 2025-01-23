Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $119.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.62. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.