Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BOND stock opened at $90.56 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

