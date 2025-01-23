Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $653,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 66.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in ON by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ON by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 46,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ON by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 544,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in ON by 70.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Down 2.2 %

ONON opened at $58.61 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Raymond James upgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Featured Stories

