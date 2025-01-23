Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWV opened at $346.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $276.42 and a 1 year high of $349.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.