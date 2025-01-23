Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $242.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $191.97 and a fifty-two week high of $247.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,814.27. The trade was a 27.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total transaction of $239,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,251.40. This represents a 27.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $5,915,209. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.