Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.39. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

