Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 114,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $98.73 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

