Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. BCM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.20 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

