Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 494 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 803.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $99.51 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.15 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $972.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

