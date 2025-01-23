Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $573,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,364 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 85.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OC opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

