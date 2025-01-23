Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $618,000 Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $21,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 448,415 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,744,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 802,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,772,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,958,000 after purchasing an additional 246,899 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.93 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.