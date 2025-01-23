Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 2.62% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Price Performance
Shares of JANJ opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January Profile
The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January (JANJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – January
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.