Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $730,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.8 %

VRT stock opened at $148.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $154.79. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

