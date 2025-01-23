Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 53.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $76.23 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.