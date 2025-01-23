Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth $103,000.

XME opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $61.78.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

