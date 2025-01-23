MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $2.68 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

(Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.