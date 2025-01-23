Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Buys 258 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $235.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $235.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day moving average of $196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

