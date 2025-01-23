MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 273.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,741 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 384,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 93,972 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 190,106.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 123,569 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MFIC stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $82.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

