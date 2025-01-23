Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $249.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 362,658 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $2,981,048.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,699.88. The trade was a 88.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $116,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $647,211.82. This trade represents a 15.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 613,896 shares of company stock worth $4,957,139 in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $73,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $112,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 102.2% during the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

