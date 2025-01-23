Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.80 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 44.13 ($0.54). Miton UK Microcap shares last traded at GBX 44.13 ($0.54), with a volume of 73,167 shares traded.

Miton UK Microcap Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.76 million and a P/E ratio of -76.08.

Miton UK Microcap (LON:MINI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported GBX 0.06 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Miton UK Microcap

The Company aims to provide its shareholders with capital growth over the long term.

The Company invests primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation, quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom at the time of investment. It is likely that the majority of the micro-cap companies held in the Company’s portfolio will be quoted on the AIM Index and will typically have a market capitalisation of less than £150 million at the time of investment.

