Morgan Stanley Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $82.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Get US Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:USFD opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in US Foods by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 3,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.