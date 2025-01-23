Morgan Stanley Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $82.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in US Foods by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 3,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
