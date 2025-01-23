Morgan Stanley Cuts Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $10.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

SBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

SBH opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $195,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 194,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 306.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 257,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

