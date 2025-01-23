Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRBY. William Blair upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WRBY

Warby Parker Price Performance

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

WRBY stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $7,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,129.78. The trade was a 96.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 14,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $335,826.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,591.06. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,864. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $213,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 27.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.