Morgan Stanley Upgrades Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Overweight

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

NYSE:TME opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 756,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 437,418 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 129,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,464,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 127,561 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

