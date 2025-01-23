MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $700.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.85.

Get MSCI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $614.25 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $604.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at $202,456,251.20. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MSCI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.