Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $80.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.43). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,011.60. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $320,683.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,588.81. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Five9 by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Five9 by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.