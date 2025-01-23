Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LTRX. StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,269.44. This represents a 52.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,617.50. This represents a 9.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantronix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 149,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

