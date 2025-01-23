Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. The trade was a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.