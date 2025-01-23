Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $587.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.94.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $502.03 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $418.60 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.93, for a total transaction of $616,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,183.41. This trade represents a 68.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,255 shares of company stock worth $663,859. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

