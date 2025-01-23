NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NRG Energy stock opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

