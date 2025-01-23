NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,771 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 811.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 967.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

