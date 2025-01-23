NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 10.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.22. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

