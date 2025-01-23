Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Decreased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $151,000.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $492,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,320. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at $357,803. This represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $111.27 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

