O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,241.33 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,283.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,165.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,088.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,289.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

