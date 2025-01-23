OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and traded as high as $19.10. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 2,914,581 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.53 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,477,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

