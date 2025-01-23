Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $192.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.50 to $217.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.85.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $187.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $207.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $21,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 365,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,744,323.20. This trade represents a 24.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 336,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $65,081,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,643,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,730,831.62. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,734 shares of company stock valued at $161,546,523 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,156,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 231,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,149,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,147,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,173 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

