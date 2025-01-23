Parkside Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $235.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $235.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

