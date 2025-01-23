Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

PERI opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

