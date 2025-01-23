Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.94. Pharming Group shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

