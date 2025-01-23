Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,920,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Shares of JPM opened at $263.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.25. The firm has a market cap of $740.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

