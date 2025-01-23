PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 270.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PVH by 116.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

