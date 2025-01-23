Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $106.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Get Qorvo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $283,756.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,809.15. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 645,829 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Qorvo by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,077,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,328,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,123,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,665,000 after acquiring an additional 550,111 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 835,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,290,000 after acquiring an additional 487,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $34,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.