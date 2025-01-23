Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 399,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

